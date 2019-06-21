Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics selected Indiana University’s Romeo Langford with the 14th overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Despite a poor 3-point shooting season, that did not deter the C’s away from the forward. Langford, who played through a hand injury last season, should be able to provide Boston with plenty of scoring, and will look to improve upon his 44.8 percent field shooting in the NBA.

But just how did he do in the 2018-19 season at Indiana?

