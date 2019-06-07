Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s official: Tom Brady has six Super Bowl rings.

The New England Patriots celebrated their Super Bowl LIII victory Thursday night at the home of Robert Kraft. The six Lombardi Trophies were in attendance, as well as current and former Patriots players. Josh Gordon also made the trip to Kraft’s Brookline, Mass. home.

The moment the players had been waiting for since February finally came when they were presented with their epic rings.

And for Brady, it marked the sixth time he opened up the box that contained the ring. The result? This awesome photo:

The Brady 6. pic.twitter.com/BK88mjvlU5 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

What a flex.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images