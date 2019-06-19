Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Robert Kraft continued his annual tradition of bringing former and current New England Patriots players on a trip to Israel, in what the team owner hopes will “turn out to be one of the greatest weeks in your life.”

The trip, titled “Touchdown In Israel III,” includes Drew Bledsoe, Ty Law, Vince Wilfork, Stephon Gilmore and David Andrews, to name a few, and fans got an up-close look at what the trip has entailed thus far.

First, Kraft welcomed the 15 attendees before giving a brief speech.

“You’re in this spirituality, there are connections that will be made that will just be life-changing,” he said of the trip, of which he said “changed his life” when he went on his honeymoon with his late wife, Myra. “It will give you a sense, an internal sense, of what a special experience.”

Some other pictures were posted below:

You also can’t miss the awesome video of new linebacker’s coach Jerrod Mayo acting as a map of Israel.

It sure looks like they’re enjoying themselves.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images