Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick surprisingly called an audible as spring practices came to a close.

Following their three-day mandatory minicamp, the New England Patriots were scheduled for two additional days of organized team activities before they wrapped for the summer. But instead of hitting the Gillette Stadium practice fields, Belichick opted to cancel the final two days of OTAs and implement an unexpected team activity: paintballing.

You can check out a few highlights from New England’s fun-filled outing in the video below:

Truth be told, we’re a little disappointed Belichick nailing linebacker Kyle Van Noy in the face with a paintball didn’t make its way onto the highlight reel.

The Patriots next will come together in late July when training camp gets underway.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images