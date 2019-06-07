Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are celebrating their Super Bowl LIII victory on Thursday at a ring ceremony hosted by owner Robert Kraft.

Despite mandatory minicamp being underway outside Gillette Stadium, Thursday night is all about New England’s win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The ring features all six Lombardi trophies, 422 diamonds totaling 9.85 carats, 20 sapphires representing 20 AFC East titles and also says “Still Here.” After six titles (three in five years), the rings still continue to get more and more impressive.

Check out the “greatest ring of all-time:”

The greatest ring of all-time. pic.twitter.com/Vv5AHmVGhS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

All about the details. pic.twitter.com/sIAtMCId4M — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

Not to shabby.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images