The Boston Red Sox were baseball royalty in 2018, and they got to meet some English royalty in 2019.

The opener of the London Series is set to take place Saturday at London Stadium, and before the game, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, paid a visit to the Sox and New York Yankees.

Now, you might remember that Markle and Sox star Mookie Betts actually are distant relatives. And when Markle visited the Sox, she and Betts shared an embrace, which was captured in a pretty great photo.

Awesome.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images