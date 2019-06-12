Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

David Ortiz apparently wasn’t the victim of a random act of crime.

Jean Alain Rodríguez, the attorney general of the Dominican Republic, announced Wednesday at a press conference an unknown mastermind paid a hitman 400,000 Dominican pesos (just under $8,000) to kill the Boston Red Sox legend.

Rodriguez and Dominican National Police director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said authorities have arrested five people in connection with the attempted murder. Almonte also showed the gun allegedly used against Ortiz and also showed security-camera footage of the attack.

Court documents filed against Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia, the man accused as the would-be getaway driver, reveal additional details about the Ortiz shooting. Witnesses saw Garcia talking to people in two silver-gray cars Saturday afternoon in a parking lot, and they claim those cars were parked near the nightclub where Ortiz was Sunday night. Garcia and another man were seated on a motorcycle next to the cars. Ortiz sustained a gunshot wound minutes after this alleged final meeting.

He initially underwent surgery in the Dominican Republic, then was transferred to Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday night for additional surgery. The Red Sox legend’s wife, Tiffany, provided a positive update on her husband Tuesday, and a spokesperson for Ortiz followed suit Wednesday morning.

Almonte said his agency will continue to investigate the shooting in order to identify the mastermind behind the attack and bring the case to a just end.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images