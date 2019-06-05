Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chris Sale will take the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday in the second of a three-game set against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Despite his 98 strikeouts and 4.35 ERA, Sale is just 1-6 to start the 2019 season. He’ll seek out his second win of the season against righty Jakob Junis, who is 4-5 this season with a 5.35 ERA and 61 strikeouts.

First pitch is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.

For more on Wednesday’s matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images