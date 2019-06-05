Chris Sale will take the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday in the second of a three-game set against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Despite his 98 strikeouts and 4.35 ERA, Sale is just 1-6 to start the 2019 season. He’ll seek out his second win of the season against righty Jakob Junis, who is 4-5 this season with a 5.35 ERA and 61 strikeouts.
First pitch is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images