Chris Hogan went from one MVP-winning quarterback to another this offseason.

After three seasons in New England, which included two Super Bowl championships, Hogan signed with the Panthers in free agency. Hogan now will catch passes from Cam Newton, who will be looking to lead Carolina back to the playoffs after an underwhelming 7-9 season in 2018.

Hogan recently caught up with ESPN’s David Newton and compared Tom Brady to his new signal-caller, who features a similar competitive nature as the Patriots QB, according to the veteran wideout. Aside from the quarterbacks’ skill sets, Hogan believes their biggest difference lies in their on-field demeanors.

“Hogan said Newton and Brady are two “totally different players” in their day-to-day routine and approach to practice,” Newton writes. “Newton is more kidlike, running 50 yards downfield to hip-bump a teammate after a big play and yelling like he’s on a schoolyard all the way.

“Brady has a more businesslike approach.”

The Patriots’ apparent lack of interest in Hogan was somewhat surprising, as pass-catchers were a major need for New England throughout the offseason. As such, the 30-year-old likely will have a chip on his shoulder this season, especially after posting a largely forgettable 2018 campaign.

It won’t be terribly long until Hogan reunites with his former team either. The Panthers and Patriots will meet in the renowned Week 3 of the preseason Aug. 22.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images