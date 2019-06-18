Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

News quickly spread Tuesday of a report suggesting Chris Paul wants out of Houston after his relationship with Rockets teammate James Harden became what one league source deemed “unsalvageable.”

But apparently, that might not be the case.

Bleacher Report posted a story on their social media accounts Tuesday relaying the information from the report released earlier that day detailing the reported dysfunction. Paul quickly commented on their Instagram post and appeared to indicate the initial report wasn’t entirely true.

“Damn! That’s news to me…” he said.

(You can check out the post here.)

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images