Throwing one immaculate inning is awfully impressive. Accomplishing the feat twice in less than a month is flat-out absurd.

But Chris Sale, as we all know, is an absurdly talented arm. This was on full display Wednesday night when the Red Sox ace tossed a complete-game shutout in Boston’s 8-0 win over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. There initially was a chance Alex Cora wasn’t going to let Sale go the distance, but the southpaw’s immaculate inning in the eighth frame left the Red Sox skipper without a choice.

You don’t have to go very far back for Sale’s previous immaculate inning, which he completed May 8 against the Baltimore Orioles. The pair of dazzling frames put the veteran southpaw in exclusive company.

Chris Sale is just the 2nd pitcher ever to throw an immaculate inning twice in a season (Lefty Grove, 1928). pic.twitter.com/wN8QNAWdgA — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 6, 2019

Sale has allowed two runs or less in eight of his last nine starts. While his record on the season (2-7) still isn’t anything to write home about, it’s safe to say his early-season struggles are completely behind him.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images