Chris Sale now has put together two immaculate innings so far in 2019, an impressive feat by any measure.

Sale notched his second immaculate inning of the season Thursday, and is just the second pitcher in MLB history to accomplish the feat twice in one season. The southpaw called it a “pretty crazy” experience in an interview with NESN’s Guerin Austin after the game.

“You get the first guy, you feel the first strike to the next guy and you’re like, ‘Okay.’ You know you get it rolling and it’s fun, especially for (my teammates),” Sale said.

To hear more from Sale on his impressive accomplishment, check out the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” video above, presented by HarborOne Mortgage.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images