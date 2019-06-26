Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Sale will take the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night as he looks to help his team sweep the Chicago White Sox before heading off to London.

On the flip side, Reynaldo Lopez will get the start for the White Sox as they look to turn things around in Boston. Sale is 3-7 this season with a 3.59 ERA while Lopez is 4-7 with a 6.23 ERA.

To hear more about Wednesday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images