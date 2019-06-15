Chris Sale looks to help lead the Red Sox to a four-game winning streak when he gets the ball for Boston on Saturday night against the Baltimore Orioles.
The left-hander hopes to make it four consecutive starts with at least 10 strikeouts as he looks to improve to 3-7 on the year. Sale will oppose Dylan Bundy, who is 3-7 with a 4.50 ERA in 13 starts.
To see a full pitching preview, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.
Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images