Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chris Sale looks to help lead the Red Sox to a four-game winning streak when he gets the ball for Boston on Saturday night against the Baltimore Orioles.

The left-hander hopes to make it four consecutive starts with at least 10 strikeouts as he looks to improve to 3-7 on the year. Sale will oppose Dylan Bundy, who is 3-7 with a 4.50 ERA in 13 starts.

To see a full pitching preview, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images