The Red Sox continue their homestand with a four-game series against the Texas Rangers beginning Monday night at Fenway Park.

Boston turns to ace Chris Sale as it looks to return to win column. The left-hander is coming off his best start of the season, where he tossed a complete game shutout against the Kansas City Royals, allowing just three hits with 12 strikeouts and no walks.

He’s now 2-7 on the year with a 3.84 ERA in 13 starts. Sale will be opposed by fellow southpaw Mike Minor.

For more on Monday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images