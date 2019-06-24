Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Few things draw the ire of New England Patriots fans more than questioning Tom Brady. Chris Simms learned this the hard way last week.

Simms over the past few weeks has been unveiling his list of the top 40 NFL quarterbacks. Brady, fresh off the sixth Super Bowl championship in his legendary career, came in at No. 9, which sent Patriots fans into an absolute frenzy. Hell, even Hall of Fame signal-caller Kurt Warner called out Simms for Brady’s spot on the list.

So, what went into Simms’ logic of putting Brady just barely inside the top 10? The former NFL QB explained during a recent episode of “Chris Simms Unbuttoned” on NBC Sports.

Simms clearly harvests a great deal of respect for Brady, so his position on the power rankings is by no means a slight. While Brady, obviously, still is capable of leading his team through a deep postseason run, Simms evidently believes the 41-year-old has lost a bit of a step and points to the Patriots’ more well-balanced offense as proof. New England’s running backs had their number called quite a bit in 2018 and Brady was much less heavily leaned on as in seasons past. It also doesn’t hurt having arguably the greatest football coach of all time in your corner.

So sure, Brady probably could own a higher spot on the list. But it’s important for Patriots fans and others outraged by the list to recognize Simms isn’t writing off Brady like other pundits have in the past. He simply believes TB12’s talent has been surpassed by those closer to or currently in their primes.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images