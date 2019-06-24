Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Vazquez has been one of the Boston Red Sox’s hottest hitters in 2019. The catcher has racked up a nine-game hit streak heading into Monday’s contest against the Chicago White Sox, which he credits to his hard work throughout the spring.

Vazquez said he currently has “a lot” of confidence at the plate, which motivates him to keep doing his best.

“When you see the results and you feel good, your confidence is higher,” he told NESN’s Guerin Austin.

To hear more from Vazquez on his recent success, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images