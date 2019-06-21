Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics were busy Thursday night, making four picks in the NBA Draft in addition to some trades.

Two of the Celtics’ selections, 22nd overall pick Grant Williams from Tennessee and 33rd overall pick Carsen Edwards from Purdue, have gotten attention because they both are gritty, energetic players. Those two selections were preceded by Romeo Langford, who Boston chose at No. 14.

During the draft, the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett shared on Twitter an interesting text message he got from an unnamed coach about two of the Celtics’ choices.

Just got a text from a coach who described Celtic draftee Carsen Edwards as "hard as nails." … Wasn't as strong on Romeo Langford. — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) June 21, 2019

For Celtics fans that have grown to love Marcus Smart’s high-energy play, a guy that’s “hard as nails” probably will fit in with Boston.

Edwards had gained some notoriety for his ability to hit seemingly any shot during the NCAA tournament, so there was some understandable excitement with his pick. As for Langford, some concern had been expressed about the fact that he wasn’t a great scorer in college, but the belief is that there’s some untapped potential that the Celtics can get out of the young wing.

Drafting is a very unscientific process though, so who knows how either player will pan out.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports Images