Colin Cowherd believes Adam Humphries squandered a golden opportunity.

Humphries was one of the more sought-after wide receivers in free agency this past offseason and ultimately signed a four-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. The Patriots were in the mix for the 25-year-old slot WR, who recently admitted Tom Brady’s age factored in the decision to not take his talents to New England.

Sure, Brady won’t play forever and the Patriots eventually will come back down to Earth. But Cowherd believes there’s still plenty of mileage on New England’s dynastic run, and Humphries missed his chance to be a part of it.

“Adam Humphries had a chance to be a part of a guarantee and he chose Marcus Mariota and the Titans,” Cowherd said Tuesday on FS1’s “The Herd.” “…Adam Humphries, good kid, chose Tennessee over that. When you make a career move, don’t just consider yourself. Is the world changing? Because if there’s a wave — and I watch these on Saturday mornings with a cup of coffee — grab your board and ride it. The wave of New England is not done yet. The wave for Tennessee doesn’t even exist.”

The Patriots reportedly offered a Humphries a four-year contract, and it’s far from a guarantee Brady would have been under center for the entirety of that deal. But equally uncertain is the development of Marcus Mariota, who hasn’t exactly lived up to the hype since being drafted with the second overall pick in 2015. The Titans have posted a 9-7 record in each of the last three seasons, and they’re still waiting for Mariota to make “the jump.”

Had Humphries signed in New England, he would have been a part of a legitimate Super Bowl contender for one season at the minimum. Given the current landscape of the AFC, he very well could end up riding a wave of mediocrity in Nashville for the next four years.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images