The Boston Bruins have forced a winner-take-all Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final, and one of their more surprising supporters is pretty happy about it.

Conor McGregor’s pre-St. Patrick’s Day appearance at TD Garden was a memorable moment this season, particularly the insane pregame speech he gave the team.

During the Bruins’ Game 6 win over the St. Louis Blues, McGregor checked in on Twitter, sharing a message to the team. After the game, he did a little product placement while voicing his support for the B’s.

We can’t help but wonder if he’ll make his way to Boston in time for Wednesday’s Game 7.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images