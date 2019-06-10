Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Conor McGregor hopes to stage the biggest celebrity fight in recent memory.

Pop music star Justin Bieber challenged film star Tom Cruise to a fight inside an octagon Sunday night, generating massive attention on social media. Bieber sought a promotion company to host the fight, and McGregor gleefully pitched his firm’s services for what might be a spectacle for the ages.

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

At least one active MMA fighter, UFC’s Diego Sanchez, wouldn’t mind watching Bieber, 25, fight Cruise, 56.

I would love to see this exhibition — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) June 10, 2019

And oddsmakers already are setting lines for the potential matchup.

Opening odds for a potential MMA match between @justinbieber and @TomCruise: Bieber -200

Cruise +150 https://t.co/RSlVBlSNZ1 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) June 10, 2019

Cruise hadn’t publicly accepted or declined Bieber’s challenge as of Monday morning, but McGregor and others await the Oscar-nominated actor’s response.

