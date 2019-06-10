Conor McGregor hopes to stage the biggest celebrity fight in recent memory.
Pop music star Justin Bieber challenged film star Tom Cruise to a fight inside an octagon Sunday night, generating massive attention on social media. Bieber sought a promotion company to host the fight, and McGregor gleefully pitched his firm’s services for what might be a spectacle for the ages.
At least one active MMA fighter, UFC’s Diego Sanchez, wouldn’t mind watching Bieber, 25, fight Cruise, 56.
And oddsmakers already are setting lines for the potential matchup.
Cruise hadn’t publicly accepted or declined Bieber’s challenge as of Monday morning, but McGregor and others await the Oscar-nominated actor’s response.
