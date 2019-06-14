Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With an opportunity to earn a much-needed split in their four-game series against the Texas Rangers, the Boston Red Sox had just the man they wanted on the mound.

David Price was on quite a tear entering Thursday, having allowed two runs or less in eight of his previous nine outings prior to the series finale against the Rangers. Unfortunately for Boston, the left-hander didn’t have it in his 12th start of the campaign, as he only lasted 1 1/3 innings after allowing six runs on five hits.

But despite a lousy appearance from their sure-handed start, the Red Sox managed to notch their second straight win thanks to a complete team effort.

Boston clubbed five home runs in its 7-6 win over Texas at Fenway Park and received a stellar collective outing from the bullpen, which included Josh Smith’s first career save. Price, obviously, wasn’t pleased with his performance, but he believes Thursday was the type of game that could galvanize the Red Sox into playing at the level they’re capable of.

Price also thinks this is the type of team win that can jump-start the Sox. "Bullpen came in, did an unbelievable job getting the last 23 outs of that ballgame. Offense bailed me out, helped us win that game and that’s the type of game we can rally around and get stuff going.” — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) June 14, 2019

If there was ever a time for the Red Sox to go on a run, it would be now. Boston soon will embark on what could be a pivotal month of July, which includes five games against the Tampa Bay Rays and four against the New York Yankees, as well as an interleague series against the surging Los Angeles Dodgers. If Boston still is playing underwhelming, inconsistent baseball come the MLB All-Star break, its playoff hopes could be far-fetched.

Nine of the Red Sox’s final 14 games in June will be against teams which currently own a record below .500. It would behoove the reigning World Series champions to capitalize on these matchups as they aim to right the ship.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images