Craig Kimbrel might have his picks of World Series contenders to choose from when he ultimately decides to sign.

The All-Star closer, who has been unsigned for the entire season, is getting a lot of interest from the Chicago Cubs, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, who notes the Cubs are “pushing hard” for the flame-throwing free agent.

The Cubs’ interest in Kimbrel, as Rosenthal noted over the weekend, is unexpected after a quiet, conservative offseason. However, recent developments with Ben Zobrist going to the restricted list might free up money for the North Siders.

Chicago’s bullpen has been OK at best this season. The biggest problem for Cubs relievers has been their ability to throw strikes, as only the Seattle Mariners’ bullpen has walked more batters per nine innings so far this season. Kimbrel theoretically could help with that, if he were to revert to his 2017 form when he was simply dominant for the Boston Red Sox. However, the last image of Kimbrel on a big league mound was him struggling during the Red Sox’s run to the World Series last fall when he walked eight batters in just 10 2/3 innings.

Those issues aside, the ability to sign Kimbrel — without having to relinquish a compensatory draft pick — might be too much to pass up for Theo Epstein and Co. Chicago currently is in a virtual tie for the lead in the National League Central, and adding Kimbrel (as well as the returning Pedro Strop from injury) would go a long way in shoring up one of MLB’s top contenders’ biggest flaws.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images