Liverpool claimed its sixth Champions League title Saturday with a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. The Reds held their victory party on Sunday, and to say their fans were excited would be an understatement.

Well over 500,000 fans showed up for the club’s parade to welcome them back to Merceyside with red flares, cheers and the team’s anthem, “Allez, Allez, Allez.” The atmosphere was incredible.

Check out the wild scene:

500K fans showed up to Liverpool’s UCL parade 😳 (via @danroan)pic.twitter.com/d8uZvNwLLA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 2, 2019

The champions of Europe earned every bit of this celebration. Congratulations to the Reds.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com