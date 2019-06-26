Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Connecticut Sun will be without one of their top guards for quite some time.

Layshia Clarendon underwent successful surgery at Yale New Haven Hospital on Tuesday to repair the peroneal retinaculum and stabilize dislocated peroneal tendons in her right ankle, according to the WNBA. She recently sustained the injury during practice and has missed the Sun’s last two games.

Doctors anticipate it will take her three-to-four months to recover.

Clarendon averaged 6.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in her nine games off the bench this season.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun