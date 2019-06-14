Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will the Connecticut Sun continue running hot on the road?

The local WNBA team will visit the Minnesota Lynx on Friday in a game which pits two sides in contrasting form. Connecticut has won its last four games and currently owns the best record in the WNBA. Minnesota has lost three of its last four games and has fallen into second place in the Western Conference standings.

Rebounding has been key to the Sun’s strong start, as they’re averaging a WNBA-best 12.6 offensive rebounds per game.

The Lynx have turned over the basketball 19.1 times per game this season. That figure, combined with the absences of Seimone Augustus and Maya Moore, make it obvious why Minnesota is struggling.

Connecticut Sun (6-1) at Minnesota Lynx (4-3)

Friday, June 14 at 8 p.m.

Target Center, Minneapolis

TV: NESNplus

Online: NESNgo.com; NESNgo app

Recent meetings

This is the first meeting between the teams this season. The Sun won all three games they played against the Lynx last season by an average of 16.7 points.

Players to watch

Sun forward Jonquel Jones has claimed back-to-back WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors. She’s averaging 18 points and a WNBA-best 12.1 rebounds per game.

Lynx center Sylvia Fowles leads her team with 14.9 points and and 10 rebounds per game. She’s also shooting 59.7 percent from the floor, and Connecticut will boost its chances of winning by limiting her touches around their basket.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun