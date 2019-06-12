Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been nearly a year since the Connecticut Sun lost a home game.

Entering Tuesday night’s contest against the Washington Mystics, the Sun had won the last 10 regular-season games played at Mohegan Sun Arena. Connecticut continued that streak with an 83-75 victory against the top scoring team in the WNBA.

Jonquel Jones came just shy of her fifth double-double of the season, notching 24 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday’s game. Courtney Williams was close behind with 23 points and seven boards.

Shekinna Stricklen had herself one heck of a game as well, scoring 12 points on four 3-pointers.

It was Connecticut’s fourth win in a row, but it wasn’t the prettiest game they’ve played this season.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Jasmine Thomas

SG: Courtney Williams

SF: Shekinna Stricklen

PF: Alyssa Thomas

C: Jonquel Jones

MYSTICS MAINTAIN TIGHT LEAD

The Sun kept things close with the Mystics through the first ten minutes of the game but would go down early in their seventh game of the season.

Jasmine Thomas got the scoring started for Connecticut with a lightning-fast play for two.

The Mystics took a quick 8-4 lead not long after. Stricklen would bring the Sun within one with her first bucket of the game.

Courtney Williams tied the game at 16 points apiece with an impressive 3-pointer from downtown.

"BELIEVE IT!" @CourtMWilliams for three ties it up at 16! she has 7 points for the Sun so far. pic.twitter.com/iFa3AQgGVp — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) June 11, 2019

Connecticut would tie it again at 18-all, but the Mystics would lead the Sun 24-18 after the first quarter.

SUN KEEP THINGS CLOSE

Connecticut wasn’t able to take the lead in the second, but they certainly made things close.

After Washington hit the first basket of the quarter, Jones took it to the hole to give the Sun two points back.

Reigning Player of the Week Jonquel Jones showing her muscle! 💪@ConnecticutSun vs. Mystics 📺: @CBSSportsNet pic.twitter.com/oS77cJKoqI — WNBA (@WNBA) June 11, 2019

Connecticut allowed Washington to score go on a 6-0 run, which was ended up a Bria Holmes three ball.

Bria Holmes! She connects with a three in the corner to pull the Sun within one and forces a Washington timeout! It's 26-25 Mystics with 7 minutes to play in the half! pic.twitter.com/4GYKyKCOKt — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) June 11, 2019

Another key bucket by Williams would make it a one-point game with less than three minutes left in the half.

A good one forming here at Mohegan Sun Arena. @CourtMWilliams leads the Sun with 9 points so far. 32-31 Mystics. pic.twitter.com/grdVj73Xpr — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) June 11, 2019

But turnovers were not Connecticut’s friend through the first half, and it cost them several points down the stretch.

Despite ending the half down 37-33, the Sun outscored the Mystics in the second quarter by two. Jones paced Connecticut with 10 points and six rebounds.

SUN TAKE LEAD

It was comeback time for the Sun in the second half, but they didn’t get off to the greatest start. The Mystics would go on a 6-0 run before Williams sank the Sun’s first basket of the half.

Courtney Williams brings the crowd alive with the 3! pic.twitter.com/abG4Zkg7b9 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) June 12, 2019

Connecticut would eventually allow Washington to take a seven-point lead before Jones sank back-to-back three’s, bringing the Sun within two.

ABUSRD. Jonquel Jones drills her second three of the half and we are within two. pic.twitter.com/mVEi9HsZoQ — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) June 12, 2019

The Sun would eventually take their first lead of the game off of a Jones fadeaway over Elena Delle Donne.

Fadeaway over Elena Delle Donne? No problem. JJ gives the Sun the lead with another bucket. pic.twitter.com/w10uAI9fBx — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) June 12, 2019

Connecticut would briefly give up the lead, but Stricklen took it right back.

STRICK FROM DOWNEST OF TOWNS! pic.twitter.com/N8X5vp6J2E — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) June 12, 2019

The Sun would start to gain momentum in the final moments of the quarter, entering the fourth with a 60-55 lead off of a Layshia Clarendon three.

CONNECTICUT PULLS AHEAD

Washington wouldn’t go away quietly, but Connecticut would maintain a healthy lead on the Mystics throughout the final quarter.

The Sun would break things open in the last seven minutes of the game, starting with Stricklen’s third 3-pointer of the night.

Stricklen hit her fourth three of the night just a minute later.

IT WON'T STOP. @strick40 is 4-for-6 from beyond the arc with no sign of stopping. The Sun have pushed their lead to 11, 77-66. pic.twitter.com/WLzuksKsNU — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) June 12, 2019

Jonquel Jones would pile on to Connecticut’s lead with her 22nd point of the game.

Jonquel Jones makes the defender look SILLY. She has 22 points and 7 boards. pic.twitter.com/p9m9UhfH0C — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) June 12, 2019

Despite taking an 11-point lead in the final minutes, Connecticut would allow Washington would cut the lead to five in the final seconds of the game. But it was too little too late for the Mystics, who dropped their second game of the season to the Sun.

PLAY OF THE GAME

What. A. Shot.

HARD TO THE RACK! pic.twitter.com/KzR88bo1XS — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) June 12, 2019

UP NEXT

The Sun will take off for Minnesota where they will square off against the Lynx at the Target Center on Friday. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT/USA - July 13, 2018: Connecticut Sun guard Shekinna Stricklen (40) and Connecticut Sun center Jonquel Jones (35) during a Mercury vs Sun WNBA basketball game at Mohegan Sun Arena. Photo Credit: Chris Poss