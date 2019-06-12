It’s been nearly a year since the Connecticut Sun lost a home game.
Entering Tuesday night’s contest against the Washington Mystics, the Sun had won the last 10 regular-season games played at Mohegan Sun Arena. Connecticut continued that streak with an 83-75 victory against the top scoring team in the WNBA.
Jonquel Jones came just shy of her fifth double-double of the season, notching 24 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday’s game. Courtney Williams was close behind with 23 points and seven boards.
Shekinna Stricklen had herself one heck of a game as well, scoring 12 points on four 3-pointers.
It was Connecticut’s fourth win in a row, but it wasn’t the prettiest game they’ve played this season.
Here’s how it all went down:
STARTING FIVE
PG: Jasmine Thomas
SG: Courtney Williams
SF: Shekinna Stricklen
PF: Alyssa Thomas
C: Jonquel Jones
MYSTICS MAINTAIN TIGHT LEAD
The Sun kept things close with the Mystics through the first ten minutes of the game but would go down early in their seventh game of the season.
Jasmine Thomas got the scoring started for Connecticut with a lightning-fast play for two.
The Mystics took a quick 8-4 lead not long after. Stricklen would bring the Sun within one with her first bucket of the game.
Courtney Williams tied the game at 16 points apiece with an impressive 3-pointer from downtown.
Connecticut would tie it again at 18-all, but the Mystics would lead the Sun 24-18 after the first quarter.
SUN KEEP THINGS CLOSE
Connecticut wasn’t able to take the lead in the second, but they certainly made things close.
After Washington hit the first basket of the quarter, Jones took it to the hole to give the Sun two points back.
Connecticut allowed Washington to score go on a 6-0 run, which was ended up a Bria Holmes three ball.
Another key bucket by Williams would make it a one-point game with less than three minutes left in the half.
But turnovers were not Connecticut’s friend through the first half, and it cost them several points down the stretch.
Despite ending the half down 37-33, the Sun outscored the Mystics in the second quarter by two. Jones paced Connecticut with 10 points and six rebounds.
SUN TAKE LEAD
It was comeback time for the Sun in the second half, but they didn’t get off to the greatest start. The Mystics would go on a 6-0 run before Williams sank the Sun’s first basket of the half.
Connecticut would eventually allow Washington to take a seven-point lead before Jones sank back-to-back three’s, bringing the Sun within two.
The Sun would eventually take their first lead of the game off of a Jones fadeaway over Elena Delle Donne.
Connecticut would briefly give up the lead, but Stricklen took it right back.
The Sun would start to gain momentum in the final moments of the quarter, entering the fourth with a 60-55 lead off of a Layshia Clarendon three.
CONNECTICUT PULLS AHEAD
Washington wouldn’t go away quietly, but Connecticut would maintain a healthy lead on the Mystics throughout the final quarter.
The Sun would break things open in the last seven minutes of the game, starting with Stricklen’s third 3-pointer of the night.
Stricklen hit her fourth three of the night just a minute later.
Jonquel Jones would pile on to Connecticut’s lead with her 22nd point of the game.
Despite taking an 11-point lead in the final minutes, Connecticut would allow Washington would cut the lead to five in the final seconds of the game. But it was too little too late for the Mystics, who dropped their second game of the season to the Sun.
PLAY OF THE GAME
What. A. Shot.
UP NEXT
The Sun will take off for Minnesota where they will square off against the Lynx at the Target Center on Friday. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT/USA - July 13, 2018: Connecticut Sun guard Shekinna Stricklen (40) and Connecticut Sun center Jonquel Jones (35) during a Mercury vs Sun WNBA basketball game at Mohegan Sun Arena. Photo Credit: Chris Poss