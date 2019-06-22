Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Make that seven straight for the Sun.

Connecticut earned a 86-76 lead over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena, leading by as much as 22 at one point. But the Dream certainly made it interesting in the final quarter, coming within five before Connecticut ran away with the game.

They haven’t lost since May 31 and now have 13 consecutive wins at home.

Shekinna Stricklen had herself a game, knocking down seven 3-point shots in the victory. She left the game briefly in the fourth quarter after a hard fall, but didn’t miss much time and certainly made her presence felt on the court.

Stricklen paced the Sun with 24 points, while Jonquel Jones (18), Jasmine Thomas (13) and Courtney Williams (10) all reached double-figures.

With the win, the Sun improved to 9-1, while the Dream slipped to 2-6.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Jasmine Thomas

SG: Courtney Williams

SF: Shekinna Stricklen

PF: Alyssa Thomas

C: Jonquel Jones



STRICKL3N

The Sun quickly went down 3-2 to open the game, but answered back with a 9-0 run with help from two Stricklen 3-pointers.

The Sky chipped away at Connecticut’s lead and were able to come within four, but another 4-0 run stretched the home team’s edge in the final minutes of the opening period. Atlanta continued its fight and brought its deficit to four, with the Sun taking a 17-13 lead at the end of the first.

Stricklen paced the Sun with seven points, while Jones had six.

SUN TAKE BIG LEAD INTO HALF

The Sun continued to dominate and went up by seven thanks to a Morgan Tuck bucket.

the bucket for @m_tuck3 gives the Sun the big 7 point lead! It's 21-14 Sun! pic.twitter.com/Hz1S7g7Cgf — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) June 22, 2019

Connecticut continued to bring the heat, extending its lead to 15 with 2:28 left in the second by yet another Stricklen trey.

.@strick40 for threee. AGAIN. We're just going to start quote tweeting this tweet when it happens. pic.twitter.com/5R8TyVxSB5 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) June 22, 2019

The Dream tried to fight back, but the Sun continued putting up points and went into the half with a 39-25 lead capped by a Courtney Williams buzzer-beater.

Stricklen led the way with 12 points, while Jones had eight and Williams amassed seven.

SUN STAY HOT

It was not a good quarter for Atlanta, but it was a fantastic frame for the Sun, who took an incredible 22-point lead that Alyssa and Jasmine Thomas helped spark in the opening minute of the third.

Atlanta came within 11 in a five-minute span, but strong defense and unstoppable offense helped put the Sun in front by 19 with 2:51 to play in the quarter. Connecticut’s run was fueled by two Rachel Banham three’s in the span of a minute.

.@rachelbanham_1 drains 2 big 3-balls. This is getting fun. We like fun. Let's have some more fun. pic.twitter.com/smn7nl3T4u — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) June 22, 2019

Another Stricklen shot from downtown added insult to injury for Atlanta, as the Sun jumped out to a commanding 65-48 lead at the end of the third.

SUN SEAL IT

It was a scary scene for Connecticut in the fourth when Stricklen went down with what appeared to be a back injury. She remained down on the court for several minutes, but walked off on her own with a team trainer.

Atlanta made it interesting in the final three minutes when it was down 75-70.

But Stricklen, who didn’t miss much time after her hard fall, helped add to the Sun’s lead with her season-high fifth 3-pointer of the night.

The Dream couldn’t finish the comeback as the Sun went onto win 86-76.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Jonquel Jones. Enough said.

SHE IS 6-FOOT-6 AND DRAINING 3-BALLS IN THE DEFENDERS' FACES. WE ARE SO SORRY THAT WE ARE NOT SORRY. pic.twitter.com/moTDW90Toz — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) June 22, 2019

UP NEXT

The Sun are back in action Sunday when they travel to Chicago to take on the Sky. Tip-off from Wintrust Arena is set for 6 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Poss