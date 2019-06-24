Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When it came to the Connecticut Sun’s winning streak, the Sky was the limit.

Or, rather, seven games to be exact.

The Connecticut Sun, still owners of the best record in the WNBA, saw their early-season stretch come to an end with a 93-75 loss to the Chicago Sky on Sunday at Wintrust Arena.

Connecticut, which had not lost since May 31, shot a measly 40.3 percent from the field and were 5-for-17 from beyond the arc.

Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with 13 points, while Jasmine Thomas (12), Jonquel Jones (11) and Rachel Banham (10) also scored in double figures. Cheyenne Parker had 22 points off the bench as five Sky players reached double figures.

The Sun fell to a 9-2 with the loss, while the Sky moved to 6-3.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Jasmine Thomas

SG: Courtney Williams

SF: Shekinna Stricklen

PF: Alyssa Thomas

C: Jonquel Jones

ALL KNOTTED AFTER ONE

Nothing could separate the two sides after the opening 10 minutes.

The Sky held the slight advantage for most of the first quarter, taking a 20-12 lead with 4:28 remaining after a pull-up jump shot from Courtney Vandersloot.

But the Sun launched a comeback from there to knot the game 27-27. Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with seven points.

Here are some highlights:

27-27 after the first quarter here in Chicago. Kristine Anigwe with some big-time plays in the final few moments of the opening frame! pic.twitter.com/4zVDK7iaSa — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) June 23, 2019

SKY HIGH

The second quarter was an absolute disaster for the Sun.

Chicago outscored Connecticut 28-9 in the quarter, including an 11-0 run, taking a 56-35 lead into the break. The Sun finished 15-for-39 from the floor (38.5 percent) while the Sky went 25-for-37 in the half (67.6 percent), as shooting was the defining stat of the half.

Parker provided 10 points off the Sky bench, while Vandersloot also had 10, the last of which came on a last-second acrobatic layup to give Chicago their biggest lead of the half.

11-0 run 😏#skytown – 38

The Sunny team – 27 pic.twitter.com/Fh3oIDyvxA — Chicago Sky (@wnbachicagosky) June 23, 2019

🚨 A STEAL AND BUZZER BEATER🚨 How can you sleep well at night if you don't vote @Sloot22 for #WNBAAllStar 🗳: https://t.co/k9JCIAPLP3 pic.twitter.com/222Q1vFe6w — Chicago Sky (@wnbachicagosky) June 23, 2019

NOT MAKING A DENT

The Sun won the third quarter 18-16, but it was not nearly enough to stage a real threat to the Sky’s massive first-half lead. The Sky went into the fourth holding a 72-53.

Chicago led by as much as 23 after a Diamond DeShields trey made it 70-47 with 3:42 left in the third.

At the end of the third in Chicago:@wnbachicagosky -72@ConnecticutSun -53@Sloot22 and @athomas_25 lead all scorers with 13 PTS — WNBA (@WNBA) June 23, 2019

SKY SINK SUN

It was all rather elementary in the fourth, as the Sky started rotating in bench players en route to a breezy statement victory.

The Sun continued to struggle mightily from the floor, while failing to put much of dent in the Chicago lead, which hovered around 20 points for the entire second half.

PLAY OF THE GAME

The proverbial nail in the coffin.

UP NEXT

The Sun head to Dallas for a road tilt against the Wings. Tip off from College Park Arena is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Connecticut Sun