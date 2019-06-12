Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jonquel Jones certainly is thriving in June.

The WNBA named the Connecticut Sun forward the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday. This marks the second consecutive week the WNBA has recognized Jones as the top player in the East.

Jones helped the Sun beat the Los Angeles Sparks last Thursday, scoring 18 points and grabbing eight rebounds in the 89-77 win. She followed that shining performance with a 17-point, 13-rebound, five-block outing Sunday in the Sun’s 65-59 victory over the Atlanta Dream.

The Sun currently enjoy a WNBA-best 6-1 record, and Jones’ contributions to that fast start have made her an early favorite for the WNBA’s Most Valuable Player award.

The WNBA named Phoenix Mercury star DeWanna Bonner the Western Conference Player of the Week.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun