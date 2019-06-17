Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Some people go to Red Rocks Amphitheater to watch quality artists perform quality music.

That is not what Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers did over the weekend.

No, the power couple went all the way to Red Rocks to see some folk-reggae Frankenstein monster named Trevor Hall. But hey, the trip spawned some pretty worthwhile Instagrams.

Take a look:

Look at those too lovebirds!

Anyway, we couldn’t possibly tell what Patrick is up to these days. She was great in the booth at the Indianapolis 500, so hopefully she gets more broadcasting gigs going forward.

As for Rodgers, he’s busy preparing for his first season under Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

