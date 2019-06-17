Some people go to Red Rocks Amphitheater to watch quality artists perform quality music.
That is not what Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers did over the weekend.
No, the power couple went all the way to Red Rocks to see some folk-reggae Frankenstein monster named Trevor Hall. But hey, the trip spawned some pretty worthwhile Instagrams.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
You know when you build something up in your head and as a result, there’s probably no way it could be better than that…… last night proved that theory wrong! Red rocks was better than my limited imagination. Because it goes beyond a view or idea…….it’s a feel and feelings are the key to any deep emotion. It was epic! We had a blast with @onwordjourneys and @offcamberbenbarnes watching @trevorhallmusic (@emoryhall and family were so fun and welcoming) and @nahkobear! 🙌🏼🌕 and had some full moon energy to go with it!
Look at those too lovebirds!
Anyway, we couldn’t possibly tell what Patrick is up to these days. She was great in the booth at the Indianapolis 500, so hopefully she gets more broadcasting gigs going forward.
As for Rodgers, he’s busy preparing for his first season under Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.
Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images