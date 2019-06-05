Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics are in the midst of the pre-draft phase of their busy offseason, but president of basketball operations Danny Ainge still has positive projections for Boston’s 2019-20 campaign.

Gordon Hayward had a roller coaster year following his season-ending ankle injury. A rough start was expected, but the ups and downs never really came to a close, despite a strong finish to his first full season in green.

Ainge spoke to the media at the Auerbach Center on Wednesday and voiced his confidence in Hayward’s trajectory, stating that he isn’t concerned with the 29-year-old after his first full year back on the floor.

“I’m not worried about Gordon Hayward,” Ainge told reporters, per Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald. “He’s doing everything he can. If he doesn’t become the player that he wants to be then it won’t be from a lack of trying. But I’m very excited and optimistic.”

Ainge added that Hayward has been at the Auerbach Center working out with coaches every day, which is a great sign for Celtics fans.

Considering he spent last summer rehabbing his ankle, a fresh offseason to work solely on his game is likely something Hayward is really looking forward to.

Come July 1, things could get pretty stressful for the Celtics, so this positive noise from Ainge is definitely welcome for Green-teamers everywhere.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images