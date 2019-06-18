Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In case you missed the news, Edwin Encarnacion is now a member of the New York Yankees.

The Red Sox knew Encarnacion was available, but Boston’s president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told WEEI.com the club didn’t have any interest in pursuing the slugger, and his reasoning is solid.

“For our ball club at first base and (designated hitter), that’s a tough thing for us,” he said Monday at Target Field.

But one thing took him by surprise.

“I can’t say I saw (him going to the Yankees) coming but that’s up to them to make those additions,” Dombrowski said.

Encarnacion joined the Yankees on Monday, becoming their primary designated hitter. He went 0-for-4 in New York’s 3-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays that same day.

Thumbnail photo via Daniel Clark/USA TODAY Sports Images