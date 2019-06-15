Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Backes was a healthy scratch throughout the Boston Bruins’ Stanley Cup run that came to a bitter end with a Game 7 loss against his former team, the St. Louis Blues.

The forward spoke to reporters Friday and touched upon his future in Black and Gold. While he didn’t give too much information, Backes did say he wants to remain in Boston, but he’d have a clearer answer later this month.

