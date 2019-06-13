Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins played hard in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues, but couldn’t dig themselves out of an early 2-0 hole to win the final game of the season.

David Krejci said the team kept faith alive through most of the games toughest moments.

“Well, we obviously knew what the score was, but we also knew what we have in this room,” he said. “We’ve been through a lot this year. And like I said, we believed (in themselves) no matter what the score was.”

But after a stellar season, Boston came just short of the championship.

