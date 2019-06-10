Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The sports world was delivered heartbreaking news Sunday evening.

David Ortiz was shot in the lower back/abdominal region in his native Dominican Republic. A few short hours after the incident, the Boston Red Sox, with whom Ortiz played 14 seasons and won three World Series championships, released a statement.

No further update from the Red Sox has been given at this time.

It’s safe to assume all Red Sox, baseball and sports fans, in general, are keeping Ortiz and his family in their thoughts.

