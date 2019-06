Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz has been shot in the Dominican Republic, according to multiple reports both in the Dominican Republic and in the United States.

The 10-time All-Star reportedly was taken to a local hospital after sustaining the gunshot wound. He reportedly had to undergo surgery, but is in stable condition.

