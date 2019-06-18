Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuesday offered the best update on David Ortiz since the Boston Red Sox legend was shot June 9 in the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz’s condition has been upgraded to “good,” according to his wife, Tiffany Ortiz.

Read her full statement below:

The #RedSox today issued the following statement on behalf of Tiffany Ortiz: pic.twitter.com/WRTQJD9KLq — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 18, 2019

As of Tuesday, 10 suspects had been arrested in the case surrounding Ortiz’s shooting. One of the suspects is Gabriel Alexander Perez Vizcaino, whom Dominican authorities identified as the man who paid the alleged hitmen who shot Ortiz.

We’ll keep you updated on Ortiz’s condition as additional updates become available.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images