We’ve received more good news on Big Papi.

Tiffany Ortiz, wife of David Ortiz, shared another update on the Boston Red Sox legend Wednesday afternoon from Massachusetts General Hospital.

In a statement provided by the Red Sox, Tiffany Ortiz said that David Ortiz was “making good progress towards recovery.” She also noted that the former designated hitter was “able to sit up as well as take some steps.”

For Tiffany Ortiz’s entire statement, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images