Police in the Dominican Republic have identified the man they say shot David Ortiz on Sunday night in the Boston Red Sox legend’s native country.

According to police spokesperson Frank Duran Mejia, 25-year-old Eddy Feliz Garcia is responsible for the attack, per ESPN. Authorities claim Garcia shot Ortiz in the back at the Dial Bar Lounge in Santo Domingo shortly before 9 p.m. local time.

Garcia reportedly sustained multiple injuries after the incident.

“Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said Garcia was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar,” ESPN News Services writes. “He suffered a cranium contusion and trauma to his thorax, left knee and right leg, according to the Dominican Republic’s National Health Service. He was treated at the Dario Contreras Hospital in Santo Domingo and then released to police custody.”

Ortiz was taken to Clinica Abel Gonzalez, where he underwent surgery and currently is recovering. ESPN’s Enrique Rojas reports Ortiz is stable but still in intensive care.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images