If you’re looking for an emotional boost as the David Ortiz situation unfolds, look no further than his son’s latest Instagram post.

D’Angelo Ortiz, the 14-year-old son of the Boston Red Sox legend, delivered an uplifting message for his father Monday, one day after the former slugger was shot in his native Dominican Republic.

David Ortiz currently is at Mass. General Hospital in Boston, where he arrived late Monday night courtesy of a Red Sox-provided airplane. While it’s an emotional time, D’Angelo and the rest of the Ortiz family can take comfort in knowing that all of Red Sox Nation is behind them as Big Papi recovers.

