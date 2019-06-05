Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues are heading into a crucial Game 5 with the Stanley Cup Final tied at two games apiece.

The series now shifts back to Boston on Thursday, and even though the B’s may be without Zdeno Chara and Matt Grzelcyk, the team knows it has to stay focused on the task at hand.

Both David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy spoke to the media upon their return from St. Louis, and noted “it’s hockey” when it comes to the uncertainties of the lineup.

To hear from the duo, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.