Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will take the field at London Stadium against the New York Yankees over the weekend, and the players are looking forward to the experience as a whole.

The Red Sox and Yankees are expecting an offensive series in London considering the center-field wall is just 385 feet from home plate. Learning that the stadium would be rather small, David Price and the Red Sox had some interesting thoughts on the matter.

“It’s smaller than my high school field,” Price said via ESPN’s Joon Lee and Coley Harvey.

It might be smaller than where Price played his high school baseball, but Marcus Walden believes it’ll be a special experience.

“It’ll be unique with the small field,” Walden said. “There’s going to be some homers hit. Hopefully we’re hitting more. It’s going to be exciting. It’s going to be smaller than Yankee Stadium. Better get the ball on the ground.”

As for rookie Michael Chavis, who began the season in Triple-A Pawtucket, it’s something he never imagined he’d be able to do.

“That’s gotta hold a bunch of people then. I don’t even know what the biggest crowd I’ve played in front of was. Obviously, it’s sometime this year. There’s not 30,000 in High-A,” said Chavis. “That’s probably going to be the biggest crowd I’ve played in front of. I mean, I’m excited for everything. The fact that it’s in London is kinda badass.”

The first game between the rivals will take place at 1:10 p.m. ET on Saturday, and the second game of the series will start at 10:10 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images