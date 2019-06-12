Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox look to split their four-game series with the Texas Rangers Thursday at Fenway Park, and they’ll turn to a southpaw with the chance to do so.

David Price gets the ball in Boston’s series finale, as the lefty looks to improve to 5-2 on the season. Price has a 2.70 ERA over 11 starts. He’ll be opposed by Texas’ Adrian Sampson.

For more on Thursday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

