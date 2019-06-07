Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins came out like gangbusters in the first period of Game 5.

And while B’s and St. Louis Blues remained scoreless after 20 minutes, Boston clearly fed off the energy of Zdeno Chara starting, which drew an epic applause from the crowd at TD Garden.

Boston came out throwing checks and plenty of pucks toward Jordan Binnington.

But St. Louis did lay one big hit in the period, with Ivan Barbashev coming up awfully high on Marcus Johansson in the Bruins’ offensive zone.

Barbashev ran his shoulder threw the head of Johansson, sending the B’s forward spiraling to ice.

Ivan Barbashev with a high hit on Marcus Johansson. Clean or dirty hit? 🤔#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/lok8yHC3qD — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 7, 2019

The hit went unpenalized, and luckily, Johansson was not injured on the play. But given that Matt Grzelcyk remains out of action after a Game 2 check to the head, it’s needless to say that the hit could have ended much worse.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images