Kyrie Irving reportedly doesn’t like Danny Ainge, and the feeling seems mutual.

Or, you know, maybe we’re making too much what Ainge said Monday morning. We’re probably not, though.

The Boston Celtics president of basketball operations was at Auerbach Center to introduce the team’s four draft picks, all of whom carry reputations for being high-character players. After the pomp and circumstance, Ainge was asked about the importance of having “good people” on the roster.

Check out his response:

"I think it just makes life more enjoyable when everybody is humble, hard-working, and will play any role they have to to help the team succeed. You do have to have a certain amount of talent to win in our league, as we all know, but good people makes coming to work more fun." https://t.co/iV1k3914Ky — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) June 24, 2019

Yeah, that’s a shot at Kyrie Irving.

And Ainge has every right to be angry at the star point guard. Irving appears primed to go back on his preseason promise, was an all-around detestable putz last season and almost single-handedly torpedoed a franchise that dynasty written all over it. He’s also a total dweeb on social media, for whatever that’s worth.

At least Celtics fans now have the breath of fresh air that is Grant Williams.

