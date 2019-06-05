Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Odell Beckham Jr. seems to be enjoying himself in his new digs with the Cleveland Browns.

The superstar wide receiver had a tumultuous ending to his tenure with the New York Giants to say the least, with the G-Men opting to trade Beckham Jr. to the Browns earlier in the offseason.

Now Beckham Jr. has been paired up with a litany of playmakers, including LSU teammate Jarvis Landry and quarterback Baker Mayfield.

And it doesn’t seem like Beckham Jr. is going to miss Eli Manning. The wideout called catching passes from Mayfield “completely different.”

“I have to get adjusted to his speed because he’s got an arm,” Beckham Jr. told reporters, via CBS Sports. “He’s throwing that ball hard. Just catching him from the first day, it was like: ‘Wow, this is completely different.’ ”

Shade: Thrown.

Manning finds himself hanging on for dear life as the No. 1 signal caller for Big Blue, with newly-drafted Daniel Jones breathing down his neck. And it’s safe to say Beckham Jr. is happy he no longer is in the middle of that mess.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images