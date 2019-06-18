Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Would a 49-year-old former NFL quarterback really come out of retirement to take the field once again? Probably not, but the thought had football fans chomping at the bit Tuesday.

Brett Favre, one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game, announced in a now-deleted Instagram post that he will be coming out of retirement to re-join the NFL in 2020.

“A true champion sticks to his or her calling,” Favre said in the post. “I will be coming out of retirement and making my return to play in the NFL for the 2020 season. Stay tuned for more #news!”

This is hard to imagine, especially considering the former Green Bay Packers QB removed the post not long after fans started drooling over the thought that he could make a comeback. While it’s still unclear exactly why the post was created and subsequently deleted, it certainly sent the Internet into a frenzy.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images