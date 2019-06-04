Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady has taken the internet by storm since joining both Instagram and Twitter, and his latest tweet is rather interesting.

“Treat my first like my last, and my last like my first!” pic.twitter.com/q4KUz24QtA — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 4, 2019

“Treat my first like my last, and my last like my first,” Brady wrote following Day 1 of New England Patriots minicamp. The caption is part of a song by rapper Jay-Z, but is Brady telling us something we don’t know?

Well, probably not.

We can’t be certain, but this probably won’t be Brady’s last season in New England, especially considering the 41-year-old has joked about retirement a few times before Tuesday’s tweet.

Brady also has said he wants to keep playing until he isn’t good anymore, so who’s to say when that will be.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images