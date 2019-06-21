Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Despite a deluge of reports claiming that Kyrie Irving and Al Horford intend to leave the Boston Celtics, many Green Teamers maintain hope that Boston can re-sign the two stars.

Well, Wyc Grousbeck might have put the final nail in the coffin Thursday night.

Speaking with NBC Sports Boston during an NBA draft-night special at the Auerbach Center, the Celtics co-owner spoke about Boston’s “core” without mentioning Horford or Irving. Some might say Grousbeck simply was being careful with his words, but if you ask us, he sounds like a guy who’s accepted his franchise’s unfortunate fate.

Check out this tweet from NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg:

Wyc asked on @NBCSBoston to characterize state of team: “Building or re-tooling, we’re starting with a core of Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum. Start with that and add in the rest of the roster, not to slight anybody, and then restricted rights on Terry." — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) June 21, 2019

You can draw your own conclusions, but again, we believe those comments are rather self-explanatory.

(That said, some reports indicate the Celtics believe they have a chance to lure back Horford.)

As for the 2019 NBA Draft, the Celtics made some significant noise. They drafted a bucket-getting forward, a high-IQ forward (who believes the Earth is round) and a sharp-shooting guard who put on the best performance of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Oh, they reportedly also traded Aron Baynes to the Phoenix Suns.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports