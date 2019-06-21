BOSTON — Despite a deluge of reports claiming that Kyrie Irving and Al Horford intend to leave the Boston Celtics, many Green Teamers maintain hope that Boston can re-sign the two stars.
Well, Wyc Grousbeck might have put the final nail in the coffin Thursday night.
Speaking with NBC Sports Boston during an NBA draft-night special at the Auerbach Center, the Celtics co-owner spoke about Boston’s “core” without mentioning Horford or Irving. Some might say Grousbeck simply was being careful with his words, but if you ask us, he sounds like a guy who’s accepted his franchise’s unfortunate fate.
Check out this tweet from NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg:
You can draw your own conclusions, but again, we believe those comments are rather self-explanatory.
(That said, some reports indicate the Celtics believe they have a chance to lure back Horford.)
As for the 2019 NBA Draft, the Celtics made some significant noise. They drafted a bucket-getting forward, a high-IQ forward (who believes the Earth is round) and a sharp-shooting guard who put on the best performance of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
Oh, they reportedly also traded Aron Baynes to the Phoenix Suns.
